Man, 26, charged in fatal Waipahu stabbing

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing last week in Waipahu.

Jhovany Manuel Corpuz was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and his bail was set at $1 million. He remained at the Honolulu police cell block Sunday morning.

Police said Corpuz and another man were at a gathering on Apii Street at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday when they got into an argument and Corpuz stabbed the victim twice in the chest.The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has not released his name.

Corpuz was arrested at 94-0570 Apii St. at about 10:55 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Corpuz and the victim were acquaintances.