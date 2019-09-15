Wayman Kaua charged in Pacific Palisades standoff

A 51-year-old man who was arrested after a 15-hour standoff in Pacific Palisades remains in police custody today and is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Wayman Kaua was charged Friday with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening, and four firearm offenses. His bail was set at $1 million.

Police said officers initially responded to a report of gunfire at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday. Kaua had been yelling outside his ex-girlfriend’s house while trying to talk to her and fired a gun, but no one was injured, a witness said. Police responded to the home on Apoepoe Street and closed surrounding roads for the investigation, leaving some Pearl City residents trapped in their homes or unable to return.

Police said Kaua pointed a firearm at an officer, who then shot him, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Kaua holed himself up inside the home and didn’t surrender until police used non-lethal gas to remove him around 12:25 a.m. Friday. He was taken to a hospital and treated for the gunshot injury and gas exposure.

The incident was the third standoff for Kaua with Honolulu police since 1990. In 1998, he was involved in an incident in Pearl City that lasted 22 hours.