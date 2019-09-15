Back in the Day on Maui

30 years ago …

Maui Parks Director Charmaine Tavares has improved conditions at the Maui Zoo, but there needs to be more of a commitment by Maui County to provide adequate funding, a federal veterinarian said.

Dr. Elizabeth Lyons, a U.S. Department of Agriculture specialist in animal welfare, said she was on the verge of citing the Maui Zoo for “chronic problems” that were in violation of the Animal Welfare Act.

Problems were brought out by the Maui Humane Society, which has called for closing down the zoo because of inadequate care given to the animals caged at the facility.

40 years ago …

The television age is about to come to Maui politics.

Ron Kondo, one of the 18 candidates in the special Oct. 22 election to succeed Mayor Elmer Cravalho, has already made the commitment to begin television advertising Oct. 8.

Several other candidates, including Wayne Nishiki, Hannibal Tavares, Hank Takitani and Maria Hustace, have made inquiries about rates and time slots available.

Should they follow through, it will up the price considerably for the election, which has generated intense interest on Maui County.

90 years ago …

The barefoot football season opened Sunday with two stubbornly fought games. Puunene and Haiku 120-pounders battled to a draw, 6-6. At Wailuku the Lahaina and Paia teams surged back and forth over the field for four quarters, and the net result was a big zero for both sides.

On the merits of the contest, the Puunene outfit should have copped from Haiku, as during the greater portion of the game, the sugar growers outplayed the pine packers. However, there was a forward pass flipped in the first few minutes of play by the Puunene team, and Haiku ball hounds were on it. A run of 95 yards netted a touchdown, and it took the sugar campers just all the rest of the game to push over the count that knotted the score.

100 years ago …

Haiku is to have a moving picture theater. It is to be located just makai of the Haiku cannery and will cost $3,000. The show house will have a seating capacity of 600.

Money was no object in putting up the operating booth, which has been approved by the fire marshal of the territory. The latest type of projector has been secured and this, with good ventilation, and plenty of exits with aisles leading to them, is a big argument in its favors.

The best pictures procurable will be used, and the hours will be open three times a week — Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.