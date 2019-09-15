Blue Zones Project tags A Saigon Cafe for fresh, healthful dishes

It’s quite the honor to be named a Blues Zones Project Approved Restaurant. All manner of criteria must be met for the Hawaii Medical Service Association initiative, such as sourcing local ingredients, providing vegetarian options, sugar-free drink alternatives and much more.

I’m pleased to report that one of my favorite neighborhood haunts, A Saigon Cafe in Wailuku, is the latest Maui “approve.”

“When I first heard about Blue Zones, I was so excited because this is what we need on Maui,” explained owner Jennifer Nguyen. “I am into buying local and organic produce, so offering healthy options to customers was a natural fit for me and my restaurant.”

Nguyen and a number of Maui notables just returned from an epic vacation across France. They raced on the high-speed TVG train from Paris to Bordeaux, bicycled and boarded a river boat through the wine region and ended up at Beau Luberon, a chateau near Marseilles dating to 1784.

“There we were met by our Maui and Houston area friends to join in the celebration of Dr. Galen Wiger and Flo Wiger’s 45th wedding anniversary,” says restaurant industry veteran Allen Mann. Others in attendance were former Maui restaurateur Jason Chao, who flew in from Vietnam for the occasion, and Carol Reimann, vice president of Alexander & Baldwin on Maui.

The group got back just in time to celebrate A Saigon Cafe’s BZP Approval Party. The public may also attend the celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant. The $25 cost includes one glass of house red wine and a buffet of BZP-approved dishes such as stuffed tofu (made with fresh tomato sauce), spicy eggplant, tofu with curry and lemongrass, and Vietnamese burritos that burst with flavor. For reservations, call 243-9560.

Sailing into the sunset

The first Wailea Burger Battle will be sizzling from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, which is National Cheeseburger Day, at the main fountain courtyard outdoors at The Shops at Wailea. Yours truly will be among the judges. Competing chefs will come from mall restaurants such as Tommy Bahama, Lineage, Island Gourmet Market, The Pint & Cork and Cheeseburger Island Style. Look for results in next week’s column.

Maui Dive Shop’s longtime sales and reservations manager, Carol Contreras, retired last week. Many people know her as she’s been in the hospitality industry since the old Inter-Continental days in the ’80s. Contreras’ bosses, Bob Chambers and Jeff Strahn, gave her a memorable bon voyage with a daylong sail for 60 friends and family members aboard the company’s Alii Nui Sailing Charters yacht that departs out of Maalaea.

“It’s been a very good gig,” said Contreras. “Our morning snorkels are very good. It’s adults only. We have a wonderful relationship with Hotel Wailea, which is also an adults-only property.”

Alii Nui Sailing Charters also offers the new nightly Royal Sunset Sail, complete with high-end scotches (like Macallan) in its open bar and a buffet dinner catered by Beach Bums Bar & Grill to enjoy in the vessel’s open-air cabin or topside at one of the deck tables. Serving you is Niko Georgiadis, whose family owns the Lockhouse Distillery of bourbons in Buffalo, N.Y.

“We also pour Angry Orchard Cider, Italian pinot grigio and Ocean Organic Vodka, and we make our own ginger ale on board,” said Lisa Smith. “Guests on board are encouraged to move about the vessel and enjoy the evening sail’s Maui vistas and sunsets.”

The buffet includes prime rib roast, kiawe-smoked baby back ribs, veggie tortellini with pesto sauce, Cajun seared ahi sashimi, crab cakes, Caesar salad, cheeses and crackers, pineapple-coconut cake and MauiWine’s raspberry dessert varietal. Cost is $189; kamaaina rates are available. The 2-1/2-hour cruise departs at 5:15 p.m. from Maalaea. Call Alii Nui at 875-0333.

Whole lotta Zeppelin love

ZepMaui X will take you on a “Stairway to Heaven” at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard in Kahului at 7 p.m. Saturday, with Valley Isle artists re-creating the sounds of Led Zeppelin.

I’ll never forget seeing Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd together in concert back in the height of their fame when I was 18. ZepMaui X celebrates Jon Bonham, the legendary band’s late, great drummer.

“Take a trip back in time with this high-energy show full of exciting performances, dancing, food, and entertainment in a festival setting,” says MACC Marketing Director Bob Burrichter. Catering Mexican fare will be Las Pinatas of Maui, and making vegetarian mac ’n’ cheese and pulled pork sandwiches will be Beach Bums Bar & Grill. Tickets range from $45 to $79 for VIP admission (plus fees). Children ages $17 and younger get in for $17. Call 242-7468, go to the box office or visit www.mauiarts.org.

Last bites

It appears that Taste of India should be opening soon in Wailuku Industrial Area on Kolu Street upstairs next to Shore to Shore Realty. The owner of the former Singh’s Curry Express in Kahului runs it.

Prices on the menu look reasonable, and dishes include chicken, fish, pumpkin or vegetable curry with your choice of rice or naan. You can also savor papadums, samosas and tandooris.

“We plan to be open Mondays to Fridays for lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.,” says employee Charles Garrison. “We already wholesale some items to Rodeo General Store and Down to Earth.”

The University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program is in the news again. Program director and pastry chef Teresa Shurilla and pastry instructor Hannah Stanchfield just got back from the ginormous International Baking Industry Exposition in Las Vegas.

Held every three years, the expo invites thousands of people involved in every iota of the baking industry to see what’s new and what’s next. They were thrilled to catch up with UHMC Culinary Arts Program alumnus Jeremy Choo, now a Las Vegas resident who works for King’s Hawaiian.

Shurilla’s particular passion is chocolate, so she attended an educational session with repeat Maui visitor Donald Wressell of acclaimed Guittard. Do expect some exciting new bonbons for her Noble Chef fundraiser in November as well as Valentine’s Day and other holidays.

