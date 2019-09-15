Friends, co-owners on a mission of aloha to create change on Maui

As usual, Tamika Cabiles and Lesley Cummings, friends and co-owners of a business called Aloha Missions, are outside and barefoot.

Cummings, 33, from Kula, slices a banana tree into stumps at the Hawaii Nature Center in Iao Valley to make a base for our floral arrangements. “Aloha is the land we walk on, the wind we feel, the flowers we smell,” she says.

Cabiles, 36, from Haiku, takes me to forage for plant leaves to arrange in the freshly cut stumps, which become our nature-made vases. It is one of many ways they help others connect to the land.

“Aloha is a lifestyle, it is a practice,” she says.

Since 2016 the pair have led lei making, voting campaigns and loi cleanups, working across the island with everyone from visitors to the Grand Wailea resort and the Hawaii Tourism Authority to keiki at the Queen Lili‘uokalani Trust.

“They came in with open arms, no judgment, and ready to teach,” says Kristy Pang, a youth development specialist formerly with the trust. “My students embraced them right away.”

Aloha Missions has helped keiki create vision boards, plant native plants and study the Hawaiian moon calendar and Polynesian voyaging.

“We want people to feel the aloha spirit so strongly it creates change within their selves, their family and their community,” Cabiles says. “We believe this can create a better Maui.”

Though they had mutual friends, it wasn’t until their 20s when they found each other, during daily routines that brought each woman, separately, to Iao Valley.

“Each time we would see each other in the water or laying out on a rock, we would talk story,” says Cummings, who long admired Cabiles’ “pono” spirit. “Iao brought us together at the exact time we needed to be. We’ve been inseparable ever since.”

Both had worked in retail, customer service and boutiques. Cabiles was also a server and bartender at Cafe O’Lei and 808 on Main. Their shared dream began on a hot summer day in 2016, sitting under a guava tree in Waiehu. They were scrolling through Instagram and realized if others could make a living doing what they love, why couldn’t they?

The women guide their own practice of aloha by the late Maui kupuna Pilahi Paki, who wrote extensively on the meaning of aloha. “It means to care for all people and all Creation with no discrimination,” says Cabiles. “It’s a deep feeling of compassion.”

“They don’t just talk the talk; they actually live by it with action,” says Trisha Roy of Wailuku, one of Cummings’ teachers at Baldwin High School.

Aloha Missions recently partnered with Malamalama Maui to create a nonpartisan “Vote With Aloha” social media campaign. Friends and family sent them personal messages, sharing how they were encouraged to vote for the first time. Recently, the Nature Center held an event for families struggling with housing, inviting Aloha Missions and cultural practitioners to help ease the transition.

“Maui is not the same since I grew up, and I can only imagine how my parents feel,” says Cummings. “Roads are busier; I can’t afford to buy a house; driving to Hana is more like a slow-moving parade; abandoned cars are a typical thing; the list goes on.

“It’s the same for many places in the world, not just Maui. But Maui is my home. This place has given me so much, and I need to be part of taking care of it; we all do.”

Says Roy, “They seek to help educate and share, versus create borders and walls. They are true ambassadors of aloha.”

N.T. Arevalo is a storyteller and strategist who offers stories of pono across our land. Share your pono story and learn more at storystudiowriters.com.