Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman hospitalized after ‘heart emergency’

Duane “Dog” Chapman was hospitalized this weekend after suffering a “heart emergency,” according to the website TMZ.
The reality star and former Portlock resident reportedly was transported to the hospital from his Colorado home after feeling a pain in his chest and is undergoing diagnostic tests.
The incident comes less than three months after the death of his wife Beth Chapman from complications from cancer.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.