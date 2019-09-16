Kapolei streets to be repaved starting next Monday

City officials are advising motorists and area residents that road work on Kamaha Avenue, and Manawai, Haumea, Wakea and Alohikea streets in Kapolei is tentatively scheduled to begin next Monday,

Allowable work hours for the project will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. The work, contracted to Grace Pacific LLC, is expected to continue through late January 2020.

The project includes, but is not limited to, resurfacing of asphalt concrete pavements, cold planing and reconstruction of failed asphalt concrete pavement areas. It also includes tree pruning and removal of trees identified by project arborist, adjustment of utility manhole frames and covers, reconstruction of damaged concrete curbs and sidewalks, and installation of pavement markings and vehicle detector loops.

Motorists are advised to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty officers and to proceed with caution through the construction area. Drivers should also anticipate delays and allow extra travel time while driving through the work areas.

On-street parking will be prohibited during working hours and illegally parked vehicles may be towed, if necessary, at the owner’s expense.

Questions or concerns about the project can be directed to Grace Pacific LLC at 748-3883.