Man, 26, accused of deadly Waipahu stabbing appears in court

A 26-year-old man charged in connection with Thursday’s deadly stabbing of a 27-year-old man in Waipahu made his initial court appearance in Honolulu District Court today.

Jhovany M. Corpuz kept his head down as he stood before Judge Melanie May on charges of second-degree murder in the death of a man identified in court documents as Devy J. Gaoiran.

His bail is set at $1 million.

The stabbing occurred on Apii Street at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police said two men identified as Corpuz and Gaoiran were involved in an argument when Corpuz stabbed Gaoiran in the chest and torso.

He fled the scene and threw the knife near some trash cans in the neighborhood, according to court documents detailing the stabbing.

Gaorian was taken in critical condition to Pali Momi Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police said the men were acquaintances.

A witness in the area detained Corpuz until police arrived and arrested him.