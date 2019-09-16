Man arrested in Pearl City standoff appears in court

A 51-year-old man charged in connection with a 15-hour standoff in Pearl City made his initial appearance in Honolulu District Court today.

Wayman K. Kaua did not speak when he appeared before Judge Melanie May for charges of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and four firearm offenses. His bail is set at $1 million.

The standoff began at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday when police responded to a report of gunshots coming from Apoepoe Street in Pacific Palisades. When police arrived, they observed a man later identified as Kaua with a firearm in front of his ex-girlfriend’s home, police said.

He allegedly pointed the firearm at an officer at which time the officer shot Kaua, causing non-life threatening injuries.

Police said he barricaded himself in the residence.

The SWAT team arrived and instructed nearby residents to remain indoors. Police also warned others in the neighborhood to take cover as Kaua allegedly continued to fire random shots.

The American Red Cross opened a temporary shelter at the Pearl City District Park gym for residents who could not return to their homes.

The standoff ended at about midnight Friday when police deployed non-lethal gas into the Apoepoe Street home. Police said Kaua exited the home and surrendered. He was treated at the scene for non-life threatening gunshot injuries and gas exposure. Emergency Medical Services then took him in serious condition to a hospital.

This is the second time in 20 years a standoff occurred in Pearl City involving Kaua.

In October 1998, Kaua shot at officers from an assault rifle when police arrived at his home to take him into custody on parole violations.

The 22-hour standoff that stranded hundreds of residents ended when a police sharpshooter shot Kaua in the face as he held his wife at gunpoint at a Waimano Home Road home.

Kaua has a criminal record dating back to 1987 that includes more than 20 convictions, 12 of which are felony convictions of assault, reckless endangering, manslaughter, terroristic threatening, place to keep a firearm, ownership or possession prohibited of a firearm and robbery.