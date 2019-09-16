 Letter: Protesters wrong to protest TMT donors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Protesters wrong to protest TMT donors

The protesters at Mauna Kea are going a step too far in their plan to protest at the Redwood City home of contributors to the foundation that has helped fund the Thirty Meter Telescope (“Protesters plan to gather outside TMT backer’s California home,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 12). Read more

