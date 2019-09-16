Backlog for Hawaii property title certificates now 6 years

This backlog has mushroomed from what was a three-year lag in 2012 and a one-year delay in 2006 — despite complaints and efforts to resolve the issue over more than a decade. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.