 Guilty plea expected in medical billing case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Guilty plea expected in medical billing case

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A Kailua doctor is expected to admit in federal court that he billed Medicare, Medicaid, HMSA and TRICARE, the health care benefit program for military service members, nearly $1 million for services he never provided and agree to pay back the money he collected. Read more

