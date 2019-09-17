Coast Guard rescues crew from burning boat at Honolulu Harbor

The Coast Guard pulled from the ocean seven people who jumped overboard this afternoon after the 45-foot fishing vessel they were on burst into flames seven nautical miles directly south of Honolulu Harbor.

The seven aboard the boat thought the fire was contained to the engine room of the U.S.-flagged boat, “Miss Emma,” whose home port is Honolulu, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Alvin Seguin said.

But “in a matter of moments, the boat became engulfed in flames and they had to abandon ship,” he said.

At 4:26 p.m., the Coast Guard received a report over the international distress frequency used by mariners.

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration observer who was on board contacted the Coast Guard.

All seven on board were topside, and managed to escape, Seguin said. He said no injuries were reported and everyone is safe.

The Coast Guard launched from Station Honolulu at Sand Island its 45-foot response boat.

Coast Guard personnel managed to pluck them out of the water and brought them all on board the response boat by 5:05 p.m. They were taken to Pier 38 where Emergency Medical Services were standing by.

Three Honolulu Fire Department units with 11 personnel also responded to assist EMS.

It’s unknown how the fire started, but Coast Guard investigators are working to determine the cause.

The Coast Guard is working with other agencies to manage the pollution.