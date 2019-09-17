Hawaii’s Pig and the Lady restaurant to open in Tokyo in November

Nov. 30 has been set as the opening date for The Pig & the Lady’s Tokyo restaurant.

The new 76-seat restaurant will be in the Ginza Cross Building in Ebisu, a Tokyo neighborhood known for its wide range of restaurants and bars, Transit General Office Inc. announced today.

Transit General and The Pig & the Lady Hawaii are partners in a new company, The Pig & the Lady Japan, headquartered in Tokyo.

“When we were looking for a spot, we thought it was the perfect location, the best size and overall was the perfect fit,” a Transit General representative said in a statement.

The menu is expected to include signature items of the Honolulu restaurant, including LFC (Le Fried Chicken), beef and vegan pho and the Pho French Dip Banh Mi.

Chef-owner Andrew Le opened The Pig & the Lady in Chinatown in November 2013, inspired largely by the Vietnamese home cooking of his mother. The restaurant quickly earned a number of local and national culinary awards.

A sister restaurant, Piggy Smalls, opened in Ward Village in 2016.

Transit General specializes in “cultural playgrounds,” through the development of eating spots, according to its website. A total of 68 “brands,” from a drive-in to coffee shops to high-end restaurants, are listed in its portfolio.