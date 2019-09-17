Two bicycle deaths among 73 traffic fatalities counted in Hawaii

Two bicycle fatalities are now counted among the state’s latest count of traffic-related deaths, according to preliminary statistics from the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The total number of traffic-related deaths from Jan. 1 to Sept. 11 was at 73, five fewer than during the same period last year.

Among them were 27 motor vehicle related fatalities, the majority of which occurred on Oahu, 28 pedestrian, 16 motorcycle and moped, and two bicycle fatalities.

The first bicycle fatality occurred following a crash on Kunia Road Aug. 1, according to the state, while the second took place following a collision with a pickup truck at the intersection of Aiea Heights Drive and Ulune Street on Aug. 4.

From Jan. 1 to Sept. 11 of this year, Honolulu County had the highest number of pedestrian fatalities, at 16, followed by Hawaii County, at six, and Maui County at five. Kauai County had only one pedestrian fatality.

Honolulu also tallied the highest number of motor vehicle related fatalities, at 11, as well as motorcycle and moped deaths, at nine, during the same period.

To be counted, a fatal crash must involve a motor vehicle traveling on a traffic way customarily open to the public and result in the death of at least one person within 30 days. When finalized by the medical examiner’s office, data is submitted to the state Highways Program Status Map, which currently features fatal crash locations and contributing factors from 2012 to 2017.

FATALITIES BY COUNTY

Hawaii traffic fatalities (Jan. 1 to Sept. 11, 2019)

>> Honolulu County: 11 motor vehicles, 16 pedestrians, 9 motorcycles/mopeds, 2 bicycles

>> Hawaii County: 3 motor vehicles, 6 pedestrians, 5 motorcycles/mopeds

>> Maui County: 9 motor vehicles, 5 pedestrians, 1 motorcycle

>> Kauai County: 4 motor vehicles, 1 pedestrian, 1 motorcycle

Source: HDOT