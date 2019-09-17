 Column: Use of fossil gas undermines Hawaii’s clean-energy goals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Use of fossil gas undermines Hawaii’s clean-energy goals

  • By Jeff Mikulina
  • Today
  • Updated 6:34 p.m.

As hurricanes and record high temperatures remind us of the consequences of climate change, Hawaii Gas is advocating to keep Hawaii addicted to fossil fuel for decades into the future. Read more

