 Boat sinks off of Magic Island during marine salvage accident | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Boat sinks off of Magic Island during marine salvage accident

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

A contractor hired by the state to remove a boat from the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor had an accident Saturday that resulted in the boat sinking off Magic Island near a popular snorkeling spot. Read more

Previous Story
More testimony expected on Maui appeal to Supreme Court

Scroll Up