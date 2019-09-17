 Another week, another award and a higher ranking for University Hawaii Wahine volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Another week, another award and a higher ranking for University Hawaii Wahine volleyball

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Another trifecta for Hawaii. The Rainbow Wahine have won three consecutive tournaments, have had three different players pick up the Most Valuable Player bowl and each of those players has gone on to win a weekly award from the Big West. Read more

