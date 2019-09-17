 Ferd Lewis: Status quo for UH athletes’ stipends | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Status quo for UH athletes’ stipends

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

Cost of attendance stipends for University of Hawaii scholarship athletes will remain largely unchanged from recent years as the athletic department seeks to increase fundraising efforts to bolster recruiting. Read more

