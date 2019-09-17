[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: At Punahou–

Maryknoll vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.; Also, Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, Kamehameha at Hawaii Baptist; matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: University at

Hanalani, 6 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: At Hawaiian

Mission–Lanakila Baptist vs. Chrisitan Academy, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East Division I girls: Kalaheo at Moanalua, 7 p.m.

OIA East Division I/II girls: Anuenue at Castle, 6 p.m.; Farrington at McKinley,

Roosevelt at Kahuku, Kaiser at Kailua; matches start at 7 p.m.

OIA East Division II girls: Kaimuki at

Kalani, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I boys—Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys—Mid-Pacific at

‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West Division I Girls: Aiea at

Kapolei; Leilehua at Mililani; Radford at Nanakuli; matches start at 7 p.m.

OIA West Division I/II Girls: Campbell at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Pearl City at Waipahu, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

AVCA Division I Week 3 Coaches Poll

Monday

Pts Record Pvs

1. Nebraska (37) 1550 7-0 2

2. Stanford (23) 1538 5-1 1

3. Texas (2) 1488 5-1 3

4. Penn State 1370 6-1 4

5. Baylor 1321 7-0 5

6. Pittsburgh (1) 1261 10-0 6

7. Minnesota (1) 1228 4-2 8

8. Marquette 1062 7-2 7

9. Wisconsin 1049 4-2 9

10. Washington 1011 7-1 12

11. Florida 912 5-2 11

12. BYU 859 7-2 13

13. Hawaii 796 9-0 18

14. Oregon 673 2-3 10

15. Creighton 645 5-3 17

16. Kentucky 542 6-3 15

17. Missouri 528 8-0 21

18. Utah 520 8-2 16

19. Illinois 406 3-4 14

20. USC 397 5-3 20

21. Purdue 354 4-1 23

22. Colorado State 344 7-1 NR

23. Florida State 190 5-2 25

24. California 163 8-0 NR

25. Louisville 153 6-2 22

Note: first-place votes in parenthesis.

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Michigan 123;

Colorado 101; Illinois State 49;

Washington State 44; UCF 24; Rice 21; Indiana 13; Cincinnati 12; Tennessee 11; San Diego 9; Western Kentucky 9; Coastal Carolina 6; Cal Poly 2.

Six teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 15 combined points.

Dropped Out: Colorado 19; Michigan 24.

ILH

Girls varsity

Division I-AA

Monday

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 22-25, 25-17, 25-23

Oahu Junior Golf

Association

Ted Makalena Championship

Sept. 14, At Ted Makalena Golf Course Boys

10 & under (shortened tees)

76–Maximus Waki. 95–Carson Kage.

11 to 12 (red tees)

73–James Fujita. 77–Tristan Bayot. 82–Kian Sanchez. 85–Reyn Aoki. 88–Noah

Villarimo. 89–Anthony Uehara.

13 to 14 (white tees)

69–Skylor Taylor. 72–Dane Watanabe. 73–Rayden Hara-Shimabuku. 78–Ryan Fukui; Jonathan Chung; Ka’ena Kaulia; Vincent Tautua. 84–Chase Kunihisa; Noah

Camacho. 97–Jordan Nakamura. 107–

Riley Regan. 115–David Jay Fujita.

15 to 18 (blue tees)

Note: *denotes won sudden death playoff

72–*Ranson Kaya; Jordan Sato. 75–Riki Ohara. 78–Dante Sbarbaro. 89–Scott Watanuki.

Girls

10 & under (shortened tees)

79–Jacey Kage. 83–Mia Nakaoka. 96–Sakura Ramirez. 105–Tatum Frias.

11 to 12 (red tees)

82–Kate Nakaoka. 88–Mariko Yonemura. 102–Sahana Ahmed. 110–Jocelyn Choi.

13 to 14 (white tees)

72–Kirra Kawai. 79–Raya Nakao. 80–Kara Kaneshiro. 100–Jasmine Choi. 113–Bryn Higuchi.

15 to 18 (white tees)

Note: *denotes won sudden death playoff

76–*Kelsie Inouye; Sophia Fujii. 85–Amanda Cunha. 88–Taryn Nakagawa.

World Golf Ranking

Through Sept. 15

1. Brooks Koepka, USA 12.74

2. Rory McIlroy, NIR 9.75

3. Dustin Johnson, USA 8.84

4. Justin Rose, ENG 7.59

5. Justin Thomas, USA 7.23