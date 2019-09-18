4 rescued swimming, snorkeling off Kaanapali Beach

Maui firefighters rescued swimmers in distress in waters off Pu‘u Keka‘a or Black Rock in Kaanapali today.

A 61-year-old man visiting from Seattle was swimming with his wife, 41, at about 8:05 a.m. today when they got caught in the rip current off of Keka‘a Point.

Bystanders brought them to the rocky shore. Firefighters arrived and brought them safely to the sandy shoreline near the point, according to a news release by Maui County’s Department of Fire & Public Safety.

Firefighters also brought to shore a father and his 9-year-old son who were snorkeling in the same area.

Rescue crews brought them in as a precautionary measure because of the strong current. The fire department said they were also from Seattle.

No injuries were reported.