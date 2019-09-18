Honolulu police arrest man, 40, for allegedly firing 2 shots at his friend in Pupukea

Honolulu police arrested a 40-year-old man after he allegedly fired shots at his friend in Pupukea.
The man and his friend were arguing at about 7 a.m. Tuesday and the suspect allegedly accused the man of attempting to steal something from him, according to police.
Police said the alleged perpetrator pointed a handgun at the victim and fired two rounds. No injuries were reported.
Officers found the suspect in Waialua shortly before 1:50 p.m. Thursday and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.
