Man arrested in connection with restaurant theft

Honolulu police arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with a July theft at a restaurant in Kakaako.

Mohomiid Wicks was arrested Tuesday in Waikiki on charges of first-degree theft and second-degree theft. His bail is set at $150,000.

CrimeStoppers and police sought the public’s help last week in locating Wicks in connection with the theft case.

Police said two women were eating at an outdoor dining area of Panya Bistro & Bakery on Ala Moana Boulevard at about 10 p.m. on July 22 when a male parked his vehicle next to the establishment and grabbed their purses which were placed on the plantar area.

He then fled in a vehicle.

Police later identified Wicks as the suspect.

Prosecutors charged him with two counts of theft on Aug. 29 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Law enforcement arrested Wicks at or near the Wyndham Royal Garden at Waikiki condo-hotel on Olohana Street Tuesday afternoon.

He has a criminal record dating back to 1997 that include convictions of promotion of a detrimental drug, drug paraphernalia, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, auto theft, carrying a deadly weapon, criminal trespassing, reckless driving and prostitution.