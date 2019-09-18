More rain in store for weekend, more record temperatures set in Kahului

More stable weather is here, according to National Weather Service forecasters, but only through Thursday.

Tropical moisture is expected to move in from the south on Friday, bringing unstable, wet weather from east to west across Hawaii over the weekend.

Today’s highs range from 89 to 94 degrees Fahrenheit, with winds of 5 to 15 mph. Isolated showers are expected in windward and mauka areas tonight, with lows ranging from 75 to 80.

The heat index, a measure of what it feels like when temperature and relative humidity are combined, is expected to reach as high as 99 in Kapolei, 98 in Kahului and Lihue, 96 in Honolulu, and 91 in Hilo this afternoon.

On Tuesday, a record high temperature was set in Kahului, continuing a daily string of record temperatures throughout the islands since the month started.

Kahului hit a record high of 95 degrees on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record for the date of 93 degrees set in 1995. On Monday, a record of 97 was set in Kahului, the highest recorded for the month of September for that area since 1954.

Meanwhile, Kiko, one of three tropical storms in the East Pacific, is strengthening today as it moves toward the Central Pacific, far from Hawaii. Kiko is expected to regain hurricane status later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.