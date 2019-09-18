Power restored after a brief outage hits Terminal 1 of Honolulu airport

A brief power outage disrupted operations in Terminal 1 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu this morning, state transportation officials said.
State Department of Transportation officials said in a tweet at about 8:50 a.m. that “power is restored at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after a brief outage this morning. Airport operations are normal.”
A DOT spokesman said the outage lasted about 7 minutes.
At about 8:40 a.m., DOT had tweeted that a temporary power outage was affecting Terminal 1 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. “Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline prior to heading to the airport,” the tweet said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.