Power restored after a brief outage hits Terminal 1 of Honolulu airport

A brief power outage disrupted operations in Terminal 1 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu this morning, state transportation officials said.

State Department of Transportation officials said in a tweet at about 8:50 a.m. that “power is restored at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after a brief outage this morning. Airport operations are normal.”

A DOT spokesman said the outage lasted about 7 minutes.

At about 8:40 a.m., DOT had tweeted that a temporary power outage was affecting Terminal 1 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. “Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline prior to heading to the airport,” the tweet said.