Emergency warning sirens on Oahu, Maui go off in false alarm

A Honolulu police training exercise led to a false emergency warning activation at 5:05 p.m. today on Oahu and Maui.

The sirens were heard mostly on Oahu from Kailua, Kakaako and Waikiki to as far as Ewa Beach. Mayor Kirk Caldwell said in a 5:45 p.m. tweet today that one siren on Maui possibly sounded.

The City and County of Honolulu sent out a message at 5:14 p.m. that a false emergency warning activation had occurred, followed by messages from Twitter by various agencies.

A message from the city read: “City’s Department of Emergency Management is aware of a siren or sirens sounding in the #Kakaako area at about 5:10 p.m. this evening and is investigating. THERE IS NO REASON TO BE ALARMED.

A tweet from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency came at 5:19 p.m.: “Mistaken siren sounding by Honolulu Police Department. NO EMERGENCY at this time.”

The city's @Oahu_DEM is aware of a siren sounding in the Kakaako area at about 510pm this evening and is investigating. THERE IS NO REASON TO BE ALARMED. REPEAT… NO CAUSE FOR ALARM. — Kirk Caldwell (@MayorKirkHNL) September 19, 2019

Mistaken siren sounding by Honolulu Police Department. NO EMERGENCY at this time. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) September 19, 2019