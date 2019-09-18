Editorial: Turn eyesores into affordable housing

A dilapidated and decades-long vacant apartment building is a Waikiki neighborhood eyesore and a frustrating burden on city resources tapped to respond to a litany of complaints, ranging from overgrowth, litter and graffiti to the poor condition of the structure and trespassing. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.