 Friday night football plans finalized for fall on Kauai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Friday night football plans finalized for fall on Kauai

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:58 p.m.

There will be at least three Friday night football games on Kauai this fall as state and federal wildlife officials finalize a plan to minimize the effects of strobe lights that indirectly kill endangered seabirds. Read more

Previous Story
Coast Guard rescues crew from burning boat at Honolulu Harbor

Scroll Up