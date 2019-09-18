Kokua Line: Work at Kaneohe station affects parking in Kailua

Question: Why is the Kailua police station allowed to block two lanes of traffic in front of the station even though they just built parking behind the station and the two lanes are usually empty — yet they are coned off every day for the length of the station, and two lanes wide? Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.