 Trump policy could have far-reaching effects on Hawaii’s immigrant population | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Trump policy could have far-reaching effects on Hawaii’s immigrant population

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

Immigrants living in Hawaii legally could be denied future visas and permanent residency if they rely on government assistance such as food stamps and Medicaid under a Trump administration rule that is set to take effect Oct. 15. Read more

Previous Story
Coast Guard rescues crew from burning boat at Honolulu Harbor

Scroll Up