2 die in murder-suicide at Kalihi care home

Police are investigating a murder-suicide this afternoon in Kalihi.

Police said they responded to 1429 Kamehameha IV Road at about 2:50 p.m. after a caller reported hearing at least three gunshots.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife was taken in critical condition to a hospital where she died. Both were in their mid to late 40s. Police did not identify which person was the shooter.

The house is also used as a care home, and at least two elderly people in wheelchairs were waiting across the street while police investigated. The body of the man remained inside the home.