WATCH LIVE: Sunset on the Beach with ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’ stars in Waikiki

“Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.,” fans gathered in Waikiki today for a Sunset on the Beach screening at Queen’s Surf Beach.

“Hawaii Five-0” is currently in its 10th season of filming in Hawaii, while “Magnum P.I.” is now in its second season.

Actress Katrina Law, who recently joined the cast of “Hawaii Five-o,” attended her first Sunset on the Beach premiere tonight.

“I just got sand in my Jimmy Choos and I think that’s really kind of cool,” she said.

The following stars are set to make an appearance on the red carpet today:

“HAWAII FIVE-0”

>> Alex O’Loughlin (Steve McGarrett)

>> Scott Caan (Danny “Danno” Williams)

>> Ian Anthony Dale (Adam Noshimuri)

>> Meaghan Rath (Toni Rey)

>> Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns)

>> Chi McBride (Captain Lou Grover)

>> Kimee Balmilero (Dr. Noelani Cunha)

>> Dennis Chun (Sgt. Duke Lukela)

>> Katrina Law (Quinn Lui)

>> Shawn Mokuahi Garnett (Flippa Tupuola)

“MAGNUM P.I.”

>> Jay Hernandez (Thomas Magnum)

>> Perdita Weeks (Juliet Higgins)

>> Zachary Knighton (Orville ‘Rick’ Wright)

>> Stephen Hill (Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin)

>> Tim Kang (Detective Gordon Katsumoto)

>> Amy Hill (Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta)

>> Christopher Thornton (Kenny ‘Shammy’ Shamber)

Watch our Facebook live video to see interviews with “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.” stars. Bookmark this page and check back again for more interviews.