WATCH LIVE: Sunset on the Beach with ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’ stars in Waikiki

“Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.,” fans gathered in Waikiki today for a Sunset on the Beach screening at Queen’s Surf Beach.
“Hawaii Five-0” is currently in its 10th season of filming in Hawaii, while “Magnum P.I.” is now in its second season.
Actress Katrina Law, who recently joined the cast of “Hawaii Five-o,” attended her first Sunset on the Beach premiere tonight.
“I just got sand in my Jimmy Choos and I think that’s really kind of cool,” she said.
The following stars are set to make an appearance on the red carpet today:
“HAWAII FIVE-0”
>> Alex O’Loughlin (Steve McGarrett)
>> Scott Caan (Danny “Danno” Williams)
>> Ian Anthony Dale (Adam Noshimuri)
>> Meaghan Rath (Toni Rey)
>> Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns)
>> Chi McBride (Captain Lou Grover)
>> Kimee Balmilero (Dr. Noelani Cunha)
>> Dennis Chun (Sgt. Duke Lukela)
>> Katrina Law (Quinn Lui)
>> Shawn Mokuahi Garnett (Flippa Tupuola)
“MAGNUM P.I.”
>> Jay Hernandez (Thomas Magnum)
>> Perdita Weeks (Juliet Higgins)
>> Zachary Knighton (Orville ‘Rick’ Wright)
>> Stephen Hill (Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin)
>> Tim Kang (Detective Gordon Katsumoto)
>> Amy Hill (Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta)
>> Christopher Thornton (Kenny ‘Shammy’ Shamber)
Watch our Facebook live video to see interviews with “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.” stars. Bookmark this page and check back again for more interviews.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.