 Letter: We can make difference in preserving ozone
Letter: We can make difference in preserving ozone

Sept. 16 was designated by the United Nations General Assembly as the International Day For Preservation of the Ozone Layer, in commemoration of the date in 1987 on which nations signed the Montreal Protocol on Substances That Deplete The Ozone Layer. Read more

