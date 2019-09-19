 Group sues to halt Ala Wai project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Group sues to halt Ala Wai project

  By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

The city and state have signed an agreement outlining a funding plan and path forward for working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to establish flood control measures along the Ala Wai Watershed, but the $345 million project now faces a new challenge from a lawsuit filed Wednesday. Read more

