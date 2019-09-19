 Kokua Line: State aims to have new dock at Maunalua Bay by mid-July | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: State aims to have new dock at Maunalua Bay by mid-July

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

Question: When is the Hawaii Kai boat ramp scheduled to be finished? A lot of fishermen and pleasure boaters are being inconvenienced and exposed to hazardous conditions without a pier to drop off and pick up individuals. Read more

Previous Story
Collective solar power project is OK’d

Scroll Up