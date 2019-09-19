 Outlook for Hawaii hotels improves with August growth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Outlook for Hawaii hotels improves with August growth

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

Hawaii’s hotel industry posted healthy year-over-year gains in August, but that was due in part to a weaker hotel performance in August 2018 as a result of Hurricane Lane. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Wong and Falvey

Scroll Up