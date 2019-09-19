 Tuning up for classical music season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tuning up for classical music season

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The classical music season gets underway this weekend, with Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra concerts coming up over the next two weekends, followed by the opening of the opera season two weeks later. Read more

