Ex-UH player traded to Raiders

ALAMEDA, CALIF. >> Trevor Davis is coming back home.

Davis, a wide receiver and return specialist who played in high school at Alhambra High in Martinez and finished his college career at Cal, was acquired by the Raiders from the Green Bay Packers Wednesday for a sixth-round draft pick.

The trade was first reported by the NFL Network and confirmed by the Bay Area News Group.

Included among injuries at wide receiver is Dwayne Harris, a veteran who returns both punts and kickoffs. Before the Davis deal was finalized, coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that Harris had not practiced and that both Hunter Renfrow and Jalen Richard could end up returning kicks Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Other wide receivers who are hurting include J.J. Nelson (ankle) and Tyrell Williams (hip), both of whom were limited in practice.

Davis was a fifth-round pick out of Cal by the Packers in 2016. Davis, 26, was one of the most explosive receivers in the East Bay at Alhambra, catching 27 passes for 504 yards as a junior and 43 for 876 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He played at the University of Hawaii for two seasons in 2011 and 2012, catching 45 passes for 601 yards. He sat out the 2013 season after transferring to Cal and caught 64 passes for 1,071 yards in two years in coach Sonny Dykes “Bear Raid” offense.