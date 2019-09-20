Arrest made in Monsalve murder investigation

The ex-boyfriend of a Maui woman who went missing five years ago was indicted today by a Maui Grand Jury for the murder of Moreira Monsalve.

Barnard Brown was taken into custody by the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Sacramento Police Department and is awaiting extradition back to Maui. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Monsalve, a mother of three, was 46 at the time she disappeared on Jan. 12, 2014. She was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend’s Wailuku home about 10:30 p.m. on that day. Her purse was later found in a dumpster but her body was never found.