Maui man in critical condition after slamming moped into turning car

A 40-year-old Kahului moped rider was in critical condition after he struck a car turning left in front of him.

Maui police reported today that a 41-year-old Colorado man was driving a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata four-door sedan northeast on Dairy Road when he turned left onto Hukilike Street.

At that point the moped rider, operating a blue 2016 Daixi Zhenhua moped, was heading southwest in the inner lane of Dairy Road and collided into the passenger side of the car.

The moped rider was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The Hyundai driver was not injured.