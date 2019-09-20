Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Kalihi

Police have not yet identified a male pedestrian who was struck Thursday night in Kalihi.

Police said a 67-year-old driver was traveling south on Likelike Highway when the vehicle she was driving struck a pedestrian crossing the street from west to east at the intersection with North School Street.

Police said the driver had the right of way with a green traffic signal when the person tried to cross the roadway in a marked crosswalk against the do-not-walk signal.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided an approximate age for the pedestrian.

Neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appear to have contributed to the collision.