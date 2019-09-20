Police investigate threat at Nanakuli High & Intermediate

The Honolulu Police Department has opened a terroristic threatening case over a social media post from an individual promising to “shoot down” Nanakuli High & Intermediate today.

The school is operating normally. Police officers and more department security officers were deployed “in an abundance of caution,” according to Department of Education spokeswoman Lindsay Chambers.

“Nanakuli High & Intermediate School was made aware this morning of an alleged threat to campus on social media,” the department said in a written statement. “The Honolulu Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation were contacted immediately and are investigating.”

“Additional security and police officers will be present on campus throughout the day,” it added. “The school is open with no changes to the schedule.”

A police officer at the Waianae station confirmed that a case had been opened regarding the threat. He said the situation prompted some parents to pull their kids out of school today.