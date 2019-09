Pleasant memories were rekindled as I read Pat Gee’s article (“Old Friends: Fabric of the community,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 15).

I spent hours sewing my clothes and my boyfriend’s shirts so we could wear matching outfits. Gens and Dodi’s was my fabric store, where I could spend hours looking through the pattern books.

Today, I work at a craft store and our sewing notions are always in demand. I’m glad I know how to sew, but now it’s just limited to hemming. Mahalo for the throwback memories!

Donna Cadiente

Waipahu

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.