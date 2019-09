Another false-alarm alert (“Gaffe sets off false emergency warning siren,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 19).

The state and city should leave the alerts to the federal government. After all, where do the alerts originate? Incoming missile strikes are reported to the state through the federal system. The tsunami warnings come from the federal government, too. The state and city are only replicating what the feds warn them about.

The governor and the mayor could save us a fair amount of money by doing away with duplicate entities and leave it to the feds, as this is where the alerts originate.

Whiting Hyland

Kailua

