Letter: Gas water heaters an affordable, clean option

Jeff Mikulina’s targeting of Hawaii Gas is misleading and misguided (“Use of fossil gas undermines Hawaii’s clean-energy goals,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 17).

Hawaii Gas is an energy leader with the lowest carbon footprint of any utility in the state. By producing renewable natural gas (RNG) from waste gas and selling its carbon dioxide to make soda, beer and to harden cement, Hawaii Gas is further reducing its footprint.

Mikulina supports City Council Bill 25, which effectively bans installation of gas water heaters, which also run on RNG, as a choice for residents. He glosses over the fact that the electric water-heater appliances he supports are powered by the electric grid, which is predominantly fueled by oil and coal, two of the dirtiest fossil fuels.

Given the challenge residents have making ends meet today, now is not the time to be eliminating clean and affordable energy options, like gas and RNG, for the people who need it most.

Alicia Moy

President and CEO, Hawaii Gas

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.