 2 die in suspected murder-suicide at Kalihi care home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 die in suspected murder-suicide at Kalihi care home

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

Friends say the man and woman who died Thursday in what police suspect is a murder-suicide at a Kalihi home were divorced but spent time together at gatherings with mutual friends. Read more

