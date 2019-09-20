 Hawaii Law Enforcement FCU plans new headquarters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Law Enforcement FCU plans new headquarters

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union said Thursday it plans to relocate its headquarters, including its main branch, to 1936 S. King St. in May 2021 following construction of a new structure on the site. Read more

