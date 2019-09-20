Hawaii Law Enforcement FCU plans new headquarters

The Hawaii Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union said Thursday it plans to relocate its headquarters, including its main branch, to 1936 S. King St. in May 2021 following construction of a new structure on the site. Read more

HLEFCU bought the property in July 2018 and then began developing plans to relocate its headquarters to a new facility that will provide more space and improved resources.

HLEFCU has experienced significant growth since the last expansion of its headquarters in 2000. Membership has increased 50% to more than 14,600 members, while assets have nearly tripled to over $178 million. HLEFCU’s staff has tripled to 43 employees.

HLEFCU’s new headquarters will be a half-mile from its current offices on the third floor at 1537 Young St., which it has occupied since 1981. The new structure will have about 13,400 square feet of interior space, a 60% increase compared with the current facility. Members will have more parking spaces to conduct their business, and access into HLEFCU will be through a street-level entrance instead of having to use an elevator, as is currently the case.

“Our relocation to a larger headquarters facility is an important investment in the future of HLEFCU and the financial needs of our growing membership and their families,” HLEFCU President and CEO Rene Matsu­ura said.

HLEFCU plans to begin demolishing the current structure at 1936 S. King St. in May. Construction is projected to take a year, with HLEFCU’s transition into the new headquarters scheduled to occur in May 2021.

The current tenants at 1936 S. King St., which include Pint + Jigger and Jimbo Restaurant, have been notified about HLEFCU’s plans for construction and the requirement to shut down by the end of April.