 Isle jobless rate dips to 2.7% but hiring slows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Isle jobless rate dips to 2.7% but hiring slows

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.7% in August, but the labor force continued to contract in falling to its lowest level in more than five years. Read more

