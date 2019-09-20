Hawaii football team familiar with Central Arkansas’ perspective

Football players from FBS and FCS programs put on their pants one leg at a time. Read more

But FBS players might be suiting up in facilities with better amenities.

The clash of Division I levels — Hawaii of the FBS (formerly Division I-A) and Central Arkansas of the FCS (I-AA) — will be on display in Saturday’s game at Aloha Stadium.

FBS teams have bigger budgets, more national coverage, and the financial equivalent of 23 more scholarships to offer than FCS counterparts. But in these crossover meetings, the bottom line is not the bottom line.

Central Arkansas is “going to come in amped and ready to go,” UH offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa said. “Their coach is going to tell them, ‘the field is the same size for them, they get ready the same way.’ ”

During the offseason, Tanuvasa transferred from Eastern Illinois, which competes on the FCS level. Tanuvasa recalled the Panthers playing against Arkansas, a member of the powerful Southeastern Conference.

“Those guys were some big guys — strong, athletic,” Tanuvasa said. “FCS, FBS. It doesn’t matter. It’s who shows up on game day, whoever wants it more.”

In the opening quarter against Arkansas, Tanuvasa recalled, “our defense was getting some stops. When I got in, after the first hit, it was like normal football. This is what everyone’s been doing all their life.”

UH offensive coordinator Brian Smith can relate to Central Arkansas’ view. In 2007, Smith was the offensive line coach for Portland State, also an FCS member. Smith said FCS teams look at crossover games as “great opportunities for your team. Your players are always excited to play in games like this. And you’re typically going to get the best out of your team.”

UH defensive coordinator Corey Batoon has experienced both ends of the Division I spectrum. He has coached at an FCS school (Northern Arizona) and in the SEC (Mississippi).

“For me personally, my first year at Ole Miss we opened with (Central Arkansas),” Batoon said. “We were losing at the half. They were whipping us at our place. They’re a good outfit.”

Batoon expects an equally feisty challenge against UCA this Saturday.

“They get to fly across the country and come to a beautiful place like this and play a football game,” Batoon said. “They’re going to be motivated. Our guys are going to be motivated, too.”

Central Arkansas is 3-0, with a season-opening victory over Western Kentucky, an FBS member. The Bears are ranked No. 10 in the FCS national poll.

“That’s damn good,” Batoon said. “They come from a really good league. The Southland is a good league. This is a team coming in here that’s already beaten mid-major teams (the past few years). They’re not going to think this is a big stage. They’re going to think this is another opportunity to get a victory.”