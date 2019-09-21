 Isle students join in seeking action from lawmakers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Isle students join in seeking action from lawmakers

  • By Nina Wu and Leila Fujimori nwu@staradvertiser.com lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

About 1,500 youths, parents, teachers and other like-minded folk joined the Hawaii Youth Climate Strike for a march and rally Friday afternoon at the state Capitol to demand more action from local legislators. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Aristotle didn’t know it all about nature and vacuums

Scroll Up